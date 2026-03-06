'Not sitting on the sofa biting my nails' - Daniel Farke supremely confident Leeds United won't be relegated from Premier League

While the FA Cup offers a welcome distraction and a potential route to Wembley, Farke is under no illusions about where the primary focus lies. The manager acknowledged that while he isn't obsessing over the results of rivals like West Ham, Tottenham, or Nottingham Forest, he knows exactly what his team needs to do to ensure they remain in the division for another season and is demanding his players prove they belong at the highest level.

"I am not sitting on my sofa biting my nails for West Ham or Nottingham [Forest] or Tottenham to lose, perhaps it’s a season where you need one or two more points more than normal but we need seven to nine points, that’s a fact, and in these last games we have all chances to win these points but even in the next three games we have chances. If we don’t do this with the last six games then we don’t deserve to play in the PL but everything I have seen has given me lots of confidence," Farke added.