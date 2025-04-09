Dani Olmo salary: How much does Barcelona star earn per week and annually in LaLiga?

Dani Olmo finally joined Barcelona in 2024 from RB Leipzig after constant links with the Catalan club in previous years, marking a return to his boyhood club after he had left Barca for Dinamo Zagreb back in 2014 as a 16-year-old.
Despite having a topsy-turvy 2024-25 season due to injuries, Olmo has managed to impress under Hansi Flick when fully match fit.
The Spanish midfielder is well compensated for his services at the club, earning a substantial salary under his current contract, which keeps him at the club until 2030.
But what does a substantial salary mean concretely for Olmo?
GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!
*Salaries are gross