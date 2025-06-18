Dani Dyer brands new husband Jarrod Bowen & his friends 'a bunch of 'd*cks' for what they did the night before West Ham captain & ex-Love Island star tied the knot
Dani Dyer has jokingly branded new husband Jarrod Bowen and his pals "d*cks" after they took PlayStations to their hotel on the eve of their wedding.
- Bowen & Dyer tied knot at start of June
- West Ham star played console night before
- Dani lifts lid on Bowen's antics