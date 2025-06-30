Dani Carvajal ready to 'play anywhere' for Xabi Alonso as he prepares for injury return under new Real Madrid boss D. Carvajal Real Madrid X. Alonso

Dani Carvajal is ready to play in any position under new Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso as the veteran Spanish full-back eyes a return to the Los Blancos squad after remaining sidelined with an ACL injury since last October. Carvajal rejoined Madrid training earlier this month and is now hopeful of getting game time under Alonso in the upcoming 2025-26 campaign.