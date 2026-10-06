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Six-time Champions League winner set for SHOCK Liga move after Real Madrid exit
Carvajal in talks with Getafe
Carvajal is in negotiations to join Getafe as a free agent following his departure from Madrid. The 34-year-old right-back has been without a club since his contract expired on 30 June. According to reports from Spanish newspaper ABC, talks between both parties are progressing well.
The experienced defender could soon undergo a medical examination ahead of a potential move. The potential transfer comes after reports from Italy linked the veteran defender with several Serie A clubs last week. However, a stay in the Spanish capital now appears to be the most likely outcome.
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Major squad boost for Bordalas
Securing the signature of a six-time European champion would provide a major boost for Getafe manager Bordalas. The coach has been vocal about needing a larger squad to cope with a demanding schedule.
Getafe currently sit 11th in Liga, having collected eight points from their opening seven fixtures. The club faces a heavy fixture list as they prepare to compete across Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Conference League.
Carvajal would bring immense top-level experience to the squad after winning numerous trophies during his successful spell at Santiago Bernabeu. His arrival would significantly strengthen the defensive options available to Bordalas.
Navigating right-back injury concerns
The potential signing comes at a curious time for Getafe, who already have two right-backs on their books. Aston Villa loanee Andres Garcia is currently serving a season-long loan spell under Bordalas.
Meanwhile, Kiko Femenia has been sidelined since early September with a hamstring tear in his left leg. Femenia's absence has left the club short of senior options on the right side of defence.
However, Carvajal's own injury record remains a consideration. The 34-year-old veteran has suffered several physical setbacks throughout his career, making a thorough medical check a crucial part of the deal.
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Finalising the next career move
Negotiation steps will continue between Carvajal and Getafe as both sides work towards completing the deal. Passing the proposed medical will be the primary condition before any contract is signed.
If the agreement is finalised, the veteran full-back will return to Liga action in new colours. An official announcement could follow swiftly if remaining details are resolved between the player and club officials. For now, Carvajal remains focused on sealing his future after months without a team.
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