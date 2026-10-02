'It's a massive win' - Dan James hails Wales character as Craig Bellamy secures statement victory over Norway

Goalscorer James stressed the value of this defiant performance in rebuilding squad confidence on the international stage. Speaking to BBC Match of the Day Wales, the former Manchester United attacker reflected on the side's renewed grit: "It's a massive win, gets us off the mark in this group.

"We were really disappointed after the first two games, especially against Denmark, it wasn't quite us. Tonight it was us, we defended well from the front, a lot of people would have written us off after the first goal but it was great for us to get the goal before half time and it gave us that lift."

Highlighting the collective effort behind their response, he added: "It's a credit to the staff and the players for dusting ourselves off after the first few games, the fans were also incredible tonight so they really helped us."