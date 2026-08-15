Dan Burn hails Matthias Jaissle's tactical revolution at Newcastle as defender prepares for Liverpool clash

Burn described the sweeping changes across the training ground, expressing excitement for the upcoming Premier League campaign alongside several new additions. Reflecting on his return to the club, Burn highlighted how much has transformed at the training ground in recent weeks.

"Obviously, there is a lot of change," Burn admitted, as quoted by ChronicleLive. "It feels like I'm coming into a new club as a new player. A lot of new players and it's going to be an exciting time.

"We've got an opportunity to create a new culture, a new philosophy, a new way of playing. So, I'm excited for the few friendlies we've got coming up. It's a lot of learning. The manager has come in with a new philosophy, new ideas and new terminology. The lads have been doing it the last week so I'm just trying to pick that up as quickly as possible."