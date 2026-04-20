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Muhammad Zaki

'Shows the team they are' - Curtis Jones tears into Everton for suggestion they would've celebrated being two points behind Liverpool after one of their 'worst years'

C. Jones
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Curtis Jones has delivered a scathing assessment of Everton's mentality following Liverpool's dramatic 2-1 victory in the Merseyside derby. The midfielder mocked the suggestion that the Toffees would have celebrated only being two points behind the Reds had they won the game, after one of the "worst" seasons in recent times for the Anfield club.

  • Jones mocks Toffees mentality

    The Liverpool midfielder did not mince his words after the Reds secured a last-gasp 2-1 win at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. In a post-match interview with Viaplay, the academy graduate was asked about the pre-match talk about Everton potentially catching up to Liverpool in the Premier League table. Jones used the opportunity to highlight what he perceives as a massive gulf in expectations between the two clubs.

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    'Shows the team they are'

    "This shows the team that we are and the team they are," Jones told the broadcaster. "They're celebrating that they're two points behind us in one of our worst years. If that's what they take as a stepping stone or a step in the right direction then pffttt, I don't know." The comment reflects a jubilant afternoon for the Reds, who moved eight points above their rivals thanks to a 110th-minute winner from captain Virgil van Dijk.

    The victory significantly boosted Liverpool’s hopes of securing a top-five finish and Champions League qualification, a goal that remains the minimum requirement for Arne Slot’s side as they navigate a turbulent season.

    “We don’t think about teams that are catching us. We only ever look forward and we know that we have to play in the Champions League,” Jones added.

  • Goalkeeping crisis deepens

    While the celebrations were loud in the away end, there were serious concerns for Slot regarding his goalkeeping department. With Alisson already sidelined, Liverpool saw Giorgi Mamardashvili taken to hospital following a heavy collision during the sequence that led to Everton's goal. The Georgian international was forced off on a stretcher, leading to an unexpected debut for third-choice stopper Freddie Woodman.

    Slot confirmed the situation in his post-match press conference: “He has gone off to hospital. It looked to me, and it is also what they told me, an open wound. It will not be a long term injury, let's see if he will be available next week.”

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  • Everton v Liverpool - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Eyes on the top five

    The victory keeps Liverpool firmly in the hunt for a Champions League spot as they look to reel in Manchester United and Aston Villa, all while maintaining their seven-point cushion over sixth-placed Chelsea. The Reds upcoming schedule will ultimately dictate whether they can turn a difficult season into a successful one. This vital run of fixtures features a clash with Crystal Palace and a massive trip to Old Trafford to face United.

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