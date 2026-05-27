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Mark Doyle

Crystal Palace ratings vs Rayo Vallecano: Any regrets, Thomas Tuchel?! England reject Adam Wharton stars in Conference League final as Oliver Glasner bows out with perfect parting gift thanks to Jean-Philippe Mateta's winner

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Conference League
Crystal Palace
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Crystal Palace vs Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano
O. Glasner
A. Wharton
J. Mateta

Adam Wharton was the star of the show as Oliver Glasner gave Crystal Palace fans the perfect parting gift by leading the Londoners to a fully deserved 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano in the final of the Conference League on Wednesday night. Right from the first whistle, Wharton had the look of a man determined to make a mockery of Thomas Tuchel's decision to leave him out of the England squad for this summer's World Cup in North America.

The much-coveted midfielder played one superb pass after another before sending a wonderfully-weighted lofted ball into the area just before the break that Tyrick Mitchell somehow managed to head wide from roughly six yards out.

However, when Wharton strode forward early in the second half to try his luck from distance, Rayo goalkeeper Augusto Batalla could only parry the 22-year-old's well-struck shot into the path of Jean-Philippe Mateta, who did well to react quickly and deflect the ball home with his calf.

Palace really should have won the game more comfortably, with Yeremy Pino hitting both posts with a fantastic free-kick before setting up Mateta for a chance that the Frenchman should have buried.

However, Glasner's men weren't punished for their profligacy by a blunt Rayo attack and thus held on to lift their first European trophy - a year after beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final to claim their first domestic title.

Below, GOAL rates all of the Palace players on show at the Red Bull Arena...

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    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Dean Henderson (6/10):

    For all Rayo's possession, the Palace goalkeeper actually had very little to do - other than lift the trophy at the end.

    Jaydee Canvot (6/10):

    Made one big error in the first half by making a mess of trying to let the ball run out of play - but it went unpunished and he was very solid for the remainder of the game.

    Maxence Lacroix (7/10):

    A dominant display from Palace's best defender, who underlined why he's of interest to so many top teams.

    Chadi Riad (6/10):

    Lucky to get away with completely misjudging a cross that Alemao could have converted but didn't really put a foot wrong thereafter.

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    Midfield

    Daniel Munoz (6/10):

    As usual, a great outlet down the right flank for Palace, and even went close to getting on the end of one brilliant delivery from Pino.

    Adam Wharton (8/10):

    Showed off his wonderful range of passing in the early exchanges and his cross for Mitchell right at the end of the first half was begging to be put away. No surprise that the game's best player was involved in the opener, with Wharton's shot parried into the path of Mateta.

    Daichi Kamada (6/10):

    Not quite as eye-catching as Wharton but Kamada was excellent on the ball himself and got through a huge amount of work.

    Tyrick Mitchell (6/10):

    Worked incredibly hard and put in a couple of good balls but wasted a glorious chance at the end of the first half by getting his close-range header all wrong.

  • Crystal Palace FC v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - UEFA Conference League Final 2026Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Ismaila Sarr (6/10):

    Always looked a threat with his pace and quick feet but his decision-making was poor at times.

    Jean-Philippe Mateta (7/10):

    Broke the deadlock with an instinctive finish that was ugly but effective and would have made it 2-0 moments later but for a wonderful save from Batalla.

    Yeremy Pino (8/10):

    Thought he was in on goal after latching onto Wharton's brilliant ball only to be taken out by Pathe Ciss and was so unfortunate to see a terrific free-kick somehow stay out after striking both posts. Also surged forward to create a great chance that Mateta wasted.

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  • Crystal Palace FC v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - UEFA Conference League Final 2026Getty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Jorgen Strand Larsen (N/A):

    Only took over up top from Mateta for the final 15 minutes.

    Evan Guessand (N/A):

    Replaced an exhausted Pino late on.

    Oliver Glasner (8/10):

    What a way to bow out! Even during a cagey opening half hour, Palace looked the stronger side and their greater quality eventually told in the second half. Where Glasner goes next remains a mystery but what's clear is that he's an outstanding tactician, having now lifted two trophies with a club that had previously won none.