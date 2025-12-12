Crystal Palace eye ambitious January move for Spurs' Europa League hero Brennan Johnson

Crystal Palace have identified Johnson as one of several forwards they could target in January, as per The Telegraph, as they prepare for a demanding second half of the season across domestic and European competitions. With Ismaila Sarr sidelined by an ankle ligament injury and also expected to join Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations if fit, Glasner is seeking additional firepower to ease the pressure on his forward line. Johnson, signed by Tottenham from Nottingham Forest for £47.5 million in 2023, has struggled for consistent minutes this season under new manager Thomas Frank, leaving his situation worth monitoring as the window approaches.

The Welshman began the campaign strongly with goals against Burnley and Manchester City, but has started only three of Tottenham’s last twelve matches in the Premier League. Frank’s tactical reshuffle, which includes deploying Johnson on the left rather than his more natural right flank, has contributed to fluctuating form and reduced his influence. Despite this, Palace view him as a player who could instantly elevate their attacking threat, given his work rate and ability to attack spaces.

Crucially, Spurs will dictate whether any move progresses, as the club must first assess their own squad depth and potential January business. Tottenham are already juggling injuries, inconsistent wide options, and a heavy European schedule of their own. Johnson’s status as a Europa League hero still carries weight at the club, but Palace’s interest will remain active unless Spurs decisively rule out a mid-season departure.