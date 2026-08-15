Crystal Palace complete £21m signing of versatile Israel winger Anan Khalaili

Speaking to the club's official website following his move to the English top flight, the 21-year-old relished this fresh chapter in his career while underlining his readiness to prove himself at the highest level: "I have followed the Premier League for a long time, it's a new challenge for me."

He also expressed deep admiration for his new club's heritage, setting his sights firmly on bringing more silverware to Selhurst Park: "And Crystal Palace I like, because I have followed them for a long time. They have deserved to win three trophies and I want to do more."