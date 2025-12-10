'Life moves so fast' - How photography, fatherhood and heartbreak shaped USMNT star Mark McKenzie’s views on life and the World Cup

It’s almost cruel to ask a photographer to pick favorites. Every image is more than a picture - it’s a memory. Each one holds the who, what, where, when, and why of a life. For photographers, a single frame can feel like a piece of themselves, caught in the click of the shutter.

U.S. international Mark McKenzie is still new at this photography thing, less than one year in, but even for him, picking favorites is tough. He'll narrow it down to two, though. The first came this summer while on a trip to Greece. He was there with his wife alongside national team teammate Chris Richards and his girlfriend. What sticks out about those particular photos is how carefree they were. Those were the simple times.

"It was a time when we weren't thinking about anything, just enjoying the moment, just at peace," McKenzie tells GOAL. "We were on a boat just sitting watching the sun as it hit the waves, talking about how crystal clear the water was. Chris and I are diving off the boat. Those pictures, the sheer enjoyment, the sheer peace that we were in..."

The defender, who stars for Toulouse in Ligue 1, drifts off and begins describing another favorite set. They’re from the complicated moments - the good kind. He won’t quite say it, but these are the ones he treasures most. Taken just weeks after that Greece trip, they were shot in the hospital, in the moments after his son was born.

"Those speak for themselves," he says with a smile. "We had our parents there and seeing them experience the joy of holding their first grandchild. There was this moment of love that we felt in the room. Seeing my parents turn into grandparents was like, what? I just realized that life moves fast."

That end statement, the life-moving-fast part, is at the core of all of this. It's the reason McKenzie started picking up the camera in the first place. Few do so these days, particularly with the convenience of a smartphone in their pocket, but McKenzie doesn't take pictures for convenience. He takes photos to capture life, warts and all. He takes pictures to have something tangible to hold that allows him to look back on that life. He takes them to remind himself that this existence is made up of split seconds, and the moment you forget that fact is the moment that those split seconds start to feel a little bit more insignificant.

"I think this past year has been a realization of just becoming more present, more focused on the moment," he says. "It's about appreciating being present and how fleeting all of this stuff is. At the end of it all, my family and my loved ones are the most important factor in my life outside of my faith. I think that these are the moments that are the most beautiful moments and, as you get older, those moments start to become a little bit fast."

McKenzie's journey as a photographer, then, is really his journey in life. It's a life that promises to twist and turn over the next year as he fights for a World Cup spot with the USMNT. That fight will evolve quickly over the next few months, and McKenzie knows better than most that it can evolve in the harshest of ways. The build-up to that will include numerous games, challenges, and, again, moments that could ultimately determine whether or not McKenzie achieves his dream or not.

So how do you fight against that? How do you stop and acknowledge how fast life is moving while also working in an industry that demands that you move even faster? How do you find some semblance of peace in the process while knowing how all-encompassing the end result is? Well, you do so by enjoying the journey, and McKenzie has found his way of doing that: snapping some pictures along the way.