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Croatia boss Slaven Bilic hails 'infinite' Luka Modric as the AC Milan star returns for the Nations League against Spain and England
Bilic confirms Modric remains the 'best'
Modric is officially infinite. As the midfield maestro celebrates his 41st birthday today, he does so not just as a vital component of Ruben Amorim’s Milan, but as the continuing heartbeat of the Croatian national team. Despite widespread speculation that his legendary international career would conclude after the recent World Cup, the former Real Madrid man has opted to continue his journey with the Vatreni.
The decision comes after significant dialogue between the player and the new manager Slaven Bilic. "I spoke to Modric for a long time. Three hours in Zadar and then I let him go. Explaining his role would just be repetition. You saw last night against Juventus. He is still the most important player for Milan. I'm not just talking about football. He is still the best... There was no persuasion. He will play at a pace that suits him. Not for us, but for him," Bilic said as cited by Tuttosport.
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Managing the maestro at 41
While Modric’s quality remains undisputed, the reality of a 41-year-old competing across multiple competitions requires a sophisticated management strategy. Bilic is acutely aware that he cannot run his captain into the ground during an international break that features four high-intensity matches. Bilic addressed the logistical challenge of utilizing a player of Modric’s age in such a short timeframe.
"He won't play all four games. He will have to follow a rhythm that suits him and us, similar to what he maintains at Milan. We must respect him, because it is the best solution for everyone," the coach explained.
Backs Livakovic’s move to Barcelona
Bilic’s first squad announcement marks a significant shift for Croatia, yet the presence of familiar faces like Modric and Mateo Kovacic provides essential continuity. The roster also includes notable names such as Josko Gvardiol and Dominik Livakovic, the latter having recently secured a move to Barcelona. Bilic commented on the goalkeeper's situation, noting that while he hasn't played yet this season, his move to Catalonia is a historic achievement for Croatian football.
"You have no one to justify yourself to if you go to Barcelona. A Croatian goalkeeper has never defended in such a big club. On the other hand, you have to defend. He is too young not to defend. He has a great credit in the national team, there was already a period when he did not defend in Girona, and he excelled for the national team. It is better for him to defend.... Livakovic is Livakovic, but it would be good for him to defend," Bilic noted.
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Nations League challenges
The upcoming international break presents a significant challenge for Croatia, who are set to face some of Europe’s elite nations. The Vatreni will open their campaign on September 26th away to the Czech Republic before a daunting trip to face world and European champions Spain on September 29th. The schedule concludes with a home match against England in Rijeka on October 3rd and a return fixture against Spain in Split on October 6th. It is a demanding run of games that will test the depth of the squad Bilic has assembled.
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