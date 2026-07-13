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Croatia confirm return of Slaven Bilic as ex-West Ham boss ends two-year managerial hiatus
The start of a second era
On the proposal of president Marijan Kustic, the Executive Committee of the Federation voted unanimously to appoint Bilic as the new head coach. This decision comes after the departure of Dalic, who vacated the role following an era-defining run of success on the international stage.
Bilic is a legendary figure in Croatian football, having previously managed the senior team between 2006 and 2012. His return follows a period away from management, having most recently worked in the club game. The HNS Expert Commission gave its full backing to the appointment, believing that Bilic’s deep understanding of the national team’s culture makes him the ideal successor to Dalic.
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Replacing a national icon
Stepping into the shoes of Dalic is no small feat, given the former manager's achievements, which included reaching a World Cup final and semi-final. Kustic acknowledged the difficulty of the transition while expressing full confidence in the new appointment. Bilic's extensive resume across the Premier League, Turkish Super Lig, and other major European divisions was a key factor in the federation's decision-making process.
“I would like to once again thank Zlatko for the exceptional results he achieved during his tenure, and we of course, respect and understand his decision to bring his era in charge of Croatia to a close with this World Cup,” Kustic stated. “It is not easy to follow in Zlatko’s footsteps, but we are convinced that Slaven is the right person for this role. He is a celebrated former international who now has vast coaching and managerial experience behind him, and I am certain he has the full support of the players, the fans, and the wider public to lead Croatia to new successes. I extend a warm welcome to Slaven. He will, of course, have the full support of the Federation in his work, and I wish him the very best of luck in his new tenure.”
Bilic speaks on his homecoming
For Bilic, the opportunity to lead his country for a second time was one he could not turn down. Despite his lengthy hiatus from the touchline, the former West Brom and Besiktas boss insists he is ready for the intense scrutiny that comes with the Croatia job.
“I would like to thank President Kustic and the Federation’s leadership for the confidence and trust they have shown in allowing me to lead the Croatian national team once again — the greatest honor for any Croatian coach,” Bilic said. “I am fully aware of the high expectations that follow such a remarkable period under Zlatko Dalic, but anyone who takes charge of Croatia must be prepared for that, because we are a football nation that lives and breathes its national team.”
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Maintaining elite status
The immediate challenge for Bilic will be to ensure Croatia remain at the top table of world football as several veteran stars approach the twilight of their careers. He remains optimistic about the talent pool available to him and his ability to motivate the squad for the upcoming qualification cycles.
“I have great faith in the players we have at our disposal, and it is my responsibility to bring the energy, ambition and determination to keep Croatia among football’s elite,” Bilic added. “I am tremendously excited by this challenge, for which I feel completely ready; a more mature and experienced coach than I was in 2006, but with exactly the same motivation and desire to see Croatia be powerful, fearless and successful.”
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