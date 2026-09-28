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'Criticism has zero effect on me!' - Carlo Ancelotti refuses to be distracted by Brazil backlash as legendary coach targets new generation
Pressure mounts following Australian stalemate
The atmosphere surrounding the Brazilian national team has grown increasingly tense following a narrow escape in Townsville. A 95th-minute header from Rayan was required to rescue a draw against Australia, preventing what would have been a historic defeat for the five-time world champions. This result followed a painful World Cup exit at the hands of Norway, leaving the fanbase and local media in a state of high alert.
Critics have been vocal about the "very bad impression" left by the team, with some high-profile figures even calling for the manager to be dismissed despite him signing a new four-year contract just months ago.
However, Ancelotti remains steadfast. "It's good to have criticism of the work," he told reporters. "Criticism has always existed and always will. It doesn't affect the idea I have for the future of this national team. Criticism has zero effect on what I think about the future."
- AFP
Building for a golden future
Ancelotti has made it clear that these friendly matches serve a specific purpose: identifying the next generation of Brazilian icons. The squad currently in Australia is heavily experimental, featuring 17 players with 10 or fewer caps and 10 players who arrived entirely uncapped.
The Italian highlighted that the priority is not necessarily the final score in these exhibitions but the development of the roster. "The priority now is to build a new generation that can carry Brazil through the Copa América and the World Cup," Ancelotti explained.
He acknowledged that while the 26 players called up today are not the absolute best, the selection process is a deliberate part of a wider observation period.
The non-negotiable weight of the World Cup
While the focus is on youth, Ancelotti is well aware of the historical burden that comes with his position. Leading Brazil is unlike any other job in world football, where winning the biggest trophy is the only acceptable outcome.
During his media engagements in Queensland, he reflected on the unique environment of the Selecao. Addressing the intense scrutiny, Ancelotti said the expectations are very high and that as the Brazil coach, "you have to win the World Cup."
He remains convinced that he can balance the need for immediate tactical improvement with the necessity of long-term growth. "I do not remember a year when expectations were not high in my career," he added.
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Looking forward to the second clash with Australia in Brisbane, Ancelotti intends to refine his tactical approach.
Ancelotti explained: "Controlling transitions is very important. Australia did not have the chance to counterattack us when we played with four forwards. Sometimes, with three, we have more difficulty creating chances. We did not finish well."
"We can control the game with three midfielders or with four forwards. No one on the coaching staff, nor the players, thinks we are playing just a friendly. We think about the fact that we are representing a huge country, a huge jersey. For us, a World Cup match and a match against Australia are the same. We represent the greatest national team in football history," Ancelotti concluded.
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