Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney & Zlatan Ibrahimovic! Man Utd star Benjamin Sesko builds his perfect striker

Having arrived in the Premier League with a massive £73.7 million price tag, Sesko initially found it difficult to adapt to the rigorous demands of English football. However, the talented forward eventually came alive at Manchester United.

In an interview with GIVEMESPORT, the Slovenian international reflected on his transition from RB Leipzig to life in Manchester. While he initially struggled under former boss Ruben Amorim, the attacker flourished when Michael Carrick took charge of the team. The striker managed to score nine impressive goals in his last 14 appearances of the campaign, proving exactly why the club have invested so heavily in his services.