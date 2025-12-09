Cristiano Ronaldo branded the Vegeta to Lionel Messi's Goku after showing 'frustration' about GOAT debate as ex-Arsenal star makes Dragon Ball Z analogy

Ronaldo, who is giving no thought to retirement just yet, has happily billed himself as the GOAT. He is set to grace another World Cup next summer, with Messi also expected to take part at that event as Argentina seek to defend their global crown in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Pepe could also make that tournament with the Ivory Coast and has added his voice to the long-running GOAT debate. The 30-year-old forward, who is now on the books of Spanish side Villarreal, has told Just Riadh of why CR7 talks too much to be considered the greatest: “Cristiano Ronaldo does a lot of interviews, and he talks a lot about Messi, and that's how you see that he (Ronaldo) is number two.

“You know Dragon Ball Z? Vegeta always talked like that (about Goku), and who never talked: Goku. Ronaldo has the same frustration that Messi is always ahead of him.

“In the Messi or Ronaldo debate, I say Messi, if you only look at football properly, forget the stats, all that, Messi is insane. There is no human on earth that can look Messi in the eyes(play like Messi). There won't be another Messi.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!