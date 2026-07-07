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Unique in a bad way! Cristiano Ronaldo takes unwanted statistic away with him from World Cup ‘last dance’ with Portugal
Statistically stagnant in the final third
As the dust settles on Portugal's World Cup campaign, the individual numbers behind Ronaldo's performances have become a lightning rod for criticism. According to data provided by OptaJoe, Ronaldo is the only forward to play 500+ minutes across the 2022 and 2026 World Cup tournaments without successfully dribbling past an opponent.
For a player who spent the first decade of his career terrorizing full-backs with stepovers and explosive bursts of pace, the "zero" in his take-on column highlights a total transformation of his playing style.
Despite this lack of individual creative output, Ronaldo did manage to contribute to the scoresheet. The 41-year-old netted two goals against Uzbekistan and converted a penalty against Croatia.
However, his inability to beat a man in open play across two separate tournaments suggests that his utility has become strictly limited to that of a penalty-box poacher, leaving the heavy lifting of chance creation to his younger teammates.
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The final farewell in Dallas
The veteran’s journey ended in familiar, heartbreaking fashion following a 1-0 round-of-16 defeat to Spain at the Cotton Bowl. Ronaldo played the full 90 minutes and registered three shots, but he was unable to find a way past Unai Simon.
Following the final whistle, the captain was seen leaving the pitch in tears, a scene that mirrored his exit from Qatar four years prior. The result also meant that RonaldoRonaldo equals the tournament record of eight career defeats shared with Mathew Leckie and Son Heung-min.
Ronaldo stated: "I'm sad to be leaving the World Cup like this. I gave it my all. I did my best. It was my last World Cup, yes, but I'll now have time to reflect and be with my family. I won't be making any rash decisions. I don't decide anything in the heat of the moment. Now is not important whether I will continue [to play]."
He added: "Tomorrow I will get up the same way I got up today: with a clear conscience. I played 23 years in the national team and won three titles. Before Cristiano, Portugal had not won anything. The Euros was the most important. For me, 2016 has the same dimension as a World Cup, honestly."
Defiance in the face of history
Throughout the tournament, questions regarding his status in Roberto Martinez’s starting XI persisted. Critics argued that the forward’s presence restricted the movement of Portugal’s other attacking stars, but the Al-Nassr man was quick to dismiss the noise.
Before the knockout rounds began, he made it clear that he will go out on his own terms rather than being pushed out by public opinion or media pressure.
Addressing the constant scrutiny, Ronaldo was emphatic when asked about his role, stating: "It's been like this since I joined the national team at 18. It's always been like this, it won't change. I'm always giving my all to help the national team achieve its goals. Whether I'm playing or not, I'll always have an important role in this national team."
A legacy beyond the dribble
While the "zero dribbles" statistic is a stain on his final World Cup record, Ronaldo was keen to emphasize the emotional fulfillment he gained from his time in North America. He admitted that this tournament, despite the lack of a trophy, offered a unique level of support from the fans. The veteran forward remains the all-time leading goalscorer in international football history, a feat he believes outweighs individual tournament frustrations. Ronaldo concluded: "I lack nothing in life. God has been very generous to me and has given me everything I never expected to win, both in the national team and on a personal level. Therefore, it's about enjoying every moment. I won't be more Cristiano for winning the World Cup, and I won't be less Cristiano if I don't win it."
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