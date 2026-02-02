Cristiano Ronaldo 'unhappy' at Al-Nassr and tipped to quit Saudi Pro League club in €50m transfer as clubs queue up for Portugal superstar

Ronaldo, of course, has not won the Saudi Pro League title with Nassr, but he feels he deserves more respect from PIF, having worked to bring incalculable eyes to the league. He has also agreed to be an ambassador of the 2034 World Cup bid in Saudi. He has thus refused to play for Nassr, and missed out the 1-0 win over Al-Riyadh on Monday.

Speaking in October of 2025, Ronaldo appeared committed to remaining in the league, telling reporters: "For me, it is an honour that the league is growing and many star players are coming to make the league even better and more competitive. To be the first one - let’s say a star - to come here is an honour, but what I’m looking forward to is the next five to 10 years of the league still improving, not only the first teams but also the academies.

"Not just for the future of the Saudi [players] and the league, but for the country and to compete with other leagues - this is my dream. And this is what I will try to help the country and league reach and be there at that level."

He added, when asked about his favourite memory at the club: "Probably when we won the first title [the 2023 King Salman Arab Clubs Cup, in which he scored both goals in the 2-1 victory against Al Hilal that captured the crown]. The final against Al-Hilal was probably the most intense one that we lived.

"You know, when you win titles, things come easier, and to have the privilege to win in my first year here my first trophy was amazing. But I want more. I will continue to push and help my team Al-Nassr to win titles. I believe that this year will be a good year for Al-Nassr."

