Getty Images Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo still training normally at Al-Nassr despite unhappiness over January transfer window as return to Portugal ruled out
Reports of training ground strike firmly denied
Contrary to explosive reports circulating in the Saudi Arabian press, Ronaldo has not gone AWOL in a bid to force an exit from Al-Nassr. Speculation had intensified over the last 24 hours suggesting that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had left the capital city and refused to attend training sessions following a breakdown in relations with the club's hierarchy.
However, Portuguese outlet Record says that the veteran forward remains in Riyadh and has maintained a perfect attendance record at the club’s facilities. The report states that Ronaldo has not missed a single scheduled session and is expected to participate fully in Wednesday’s training under manager Jorge Jesus.
This clarification comes at a critical juncture for the club, who are preparing for a massive showdown against Al-Ittihad on Friday.
- Getty Images Sport
Furious reaction to Karim Benzema transfer
While Ronaldo is physically present, his dissatisfaction with the club's situation is reportedly acute. The source of his anger stems from a chaotic January transfer window in which he feels Al-Nassr were left unsupported by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), while their direct rivals were nearly handed a decisive advantage.
Tensions reached a boiling point regarding the future of Benzema. The former Real Madrid striker, currently at Al-Ittihad, was the subject of a controversial proposed transfer to league leaders Al-Hilal. Ronaldo is understood to have been incensed by the prospect of the league's dominant force - who are one point ahead of Al-Nassr in the table - being allowed to sign one of the world's best forwards from a direct rival. In the end, however, the veteran Portugal star was unable to prevent his former Real Madrid team-mate from making the switch.
Ronaldo reportedly viewed this as clear evidence of an uneven playing field, where Al-Hilal are given preferential treatment in recruitment while Al-Nassr struggle to bring in elite reinforcements to compete. Reports suggest Ronaldo actively intervened to express his outrage, effectively helping to block a move that he felt would have destroyed the competitive integrity of the Saudi Pro League. The fact that Al-Nassr failed to make significant signings of their own to close the gap has only compounded his frustration, leaving him feeling isolated in his ambition to win silverware.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Return to Portugal off the table as MLS links grow
Amidst the turmoil, speculation naturally turned to an emotional homecoming to play in his native Portugal. However, Record has definitively ruled out a return to the Portuguese league. While the romantic narrative of Ronaldo finishing his career in his home country appeals to fans, it is not currently a viable option for the player.
Instead, the roadmap for the remainder of his career points towards two distinct paths: a move to MLS in the United States or a final stint in a top European league. Although he turns 41 on Thursday, Ronaldo believes he still possesses the physical condition to contribute at a higher level than the Portuguese domestic league.
The MLS option is becoming increasingly attractive, offering a new commercial and competitive frontier, while a return to a Champions League-calibre club in Europe remains the player's ideal scenario if the right offer materialises. What is clear is that his future beyond the current season likely lies away from Saudi Arabia, provided a solution can be found regarding his contract.
- Getty Images Sport
Goalscoring form remains imperious despite unrest
For all the noise surrounding transfer politics and training ground rumours, Ronaldo’s output on the pitch has remained staggering. In the current campaign, he has plundered 18 goals and provided three assists in just 22 appearances, statistics that defy his advancing years.
He continues to be the driving force behind Al-Nassr’s attack, carrying the team even when the collective performance falters. As the squad prepares under the guidance of Jorge Jesus for the remainder of the season, the reliance on their captain will be absolute.
Advertisement