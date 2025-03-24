'What a night' - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to dramatic Portugal win after missing tame penalty & sitting out action-packed extra time in Nations League thriller with Denmark
Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to Portugal’s thrilling Nations League clash with Denmark that saw him miss a penalty and sit out extra time.
- All-time great captained his country
- Missed from the spot before netting crucial goal
- Portugal books semi-final date with Germany