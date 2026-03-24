PUMA
Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. get a fresh look! PUMA drop wavey new Portugal kits ahead of 2026 World Cup
PUMA drop new Portugal home & away shirts
PUMA have unveiled Portugal's new home and away kits with the countdown on to the tournament across the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer, drawing inspiration from the country's proud maritime heritage. The Seleccao will be among the favourites when the World Cup gets underway in June and will hope their new shirts become iconic as a result.
- PUMA
Inspired by the Atlantic
The German sportswear giant hasn't messed about with the classic deep red and dark green colour palette for the home kit, with the former forming the base and the latter used for the trim as usual, but the look is elevated by a subtle wavey stripe pattern in a nod to the Atlantic Ocean that borders the nation, which also symbolises the "rhythmic energy of the Portuguese people and a consistent drive for success".
Wavey white away kit
The away shirt pays homage to the country's seafaring, too, with a white base punctuated by a teal wave pattern that reflects Portugal's deep connection with the ocean around it. The symbolism of the home and away kits are combined with modern technology in the form of PUMA's lightweight ULTRAWEAVE fabric, engineered for unrestricted, natural movement.
"Here we weren’t just thinking about a kit; we were thinking about the weight of history and the hunger for glory that Portugal carries on the world stage," said David Mckenzie, senior designer at PUMA Teamsport. "The wave design is a tribute to the Portuguese spirit - constant, powerful, and unstoppable. Whether it’s in a packed stadium or on a local pitch, we want every player and fan to feel that unique pride that comes from the love of the shirt."
- PUMA
When the shirts will debut
Before Portugal head across the Atlantic for the tournament proper, they will debut their new kits in this international break in a couple of friendlies. Roberto Martinez's side will wear their new home shirt against Mexico on Saturday before donning the away against the USMNT next week.