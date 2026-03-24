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PUMA Portugal home kit PUMA
Krishan Davis

Cristiano Ronaldo & Co. get a fresh look! PUMA drop wavey new Portugal kits ahead of 2026 World Cup

Portugal
KITS
CULTURE
Portugal
C. Ronaldo
World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has some new threads, with PUMA dropping Portugal's new home and away kits ahead of the World Cup this summer. These are the strips that CR7 will wear in what is almost certainly his last dance at a major tournament - a monumental football moment.

  • PUMA drop new Portugal home & away shirts

    PUMA have unveiled Portugal's new home and away kits with the countdown on to the tournament across the United States, Canada and Mexico this summer, drawing inspiration from the country's proud maritime heritage. The Seleccao will be among the favourites when the World Cup gets underway in June and will hope their new shirts become iconic as a result.

    Portugal kits at PUMAShop now

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  • PUMA Portugal home kit PUMA

    Inspired by the Atlantic

    The German sportswear giant hasn't messed about with the classic deep red and dark green colour palette for the home kit, with the former forming the base and the latter used for the trim as usual, but the look is elevated by a subtle wavey stripe pattern in a nod to the Atlantic Ocean that borders the nation, which also symbolises the "rhythmic energy of the Portuguese people and a consistent drive for success".

  • Wavey white away kit

    The away shirt pays homage to the country's seafaring, too, with a white base punctuated by a teal wave pattern that reflects Portugal's deep connection with the ocean around it. The symbolism of the home and away kits are combined with modern technology in the form of PUMA's lightweight ULTRAWEAVE fabric, engineered for unrestricted, natural movement.

    "Here we weren’t just thinking about a kit; we were thinking about the weight of history and the hunger for glory that Portugal carries on the world stage," said David Mckenzie, senior designer at PUMA Teamsport. "The wave design is a tribute to the Portuguese spirit - constant, powerful, and unstoppable. Whether it’s in a packed stadium or on a local pitch, we want every player and fan to feel that unique pride that comes from the love of the shirt."

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  • Portugal WC 26 away kitPUMA

    When the shirts will debut

    Before Portugal head across the Atlantic for the tournament proper, they will debut their new kits in this international break in a couple of friendlies. Roberto Martinez's side will wear their new home shirt against Mexico on Saturday before donning the away against the USMNT next week.

    Portugal kits at PUMAShop now

Friendlies
Mexico crest
Mexico
MEX
Portugal crest
Portugal
POR