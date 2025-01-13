‘Only Cristiano can do this kind of goal!’ - Ronaldo heaps praise on himself when ranking his most ‘beautiful’ strikes for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has been talking himself up again, claiming that only he would be capable of scoring some of his most “beautiful” goals at Al-Nassr.
- Legendary frontman boasts countless records
- Still going strong ahead of 40th birthday
- Has cast an eye over his goals in the Middle East