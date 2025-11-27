Cristiano Ronaldo sends out message as Portugal beat Austria to win maiden Under-17s World Cup title thanks to Anisio Cabral goal

The global football icon may be heading into the twilight of his playing career, with one eye on a last hurrah on the world stage at next year’s World Cup, but he also continues to pursue multiple avenues to continue building Brand Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar has announced he is making a move into MMA, revealing a new role in a link-up with UFC legend and compatriot Ilia Topuria on WOW FC.

WOW FC, once a small promotion, has rapidly become one of Europe's fastest-growing MMA organizations. In the last year, attendance has soared by over 400 per cent, with events consistently selling more than 5,000 tickets. Live broadcasts now reach over 170 countries. The addition of Ronaldo is set to accelerate the promotion's expansion into Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, leveraging his involvement to blend sport with culture, fashion, entertainment, and education.

In a statement, Ronaldo said: "MMA represents values I truly believe in - discipline, respect, resilience, and the constant pursuit of excellence. WOW FC is building something unique and powerful, and I’m proud to join this project to help elevate the sport and inspire the next generation."

