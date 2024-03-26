VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo's 'new spaceship'! Portugal star shows off €2m Ferrari Daytona SP3 at Four Seasons Hotel as he adds to insane collection of supercars
Cristiano Ronaldo showed off his newly acquired Ferrari Daytona SP3, worth a reported €2m, in Portugal before joining up with the national team.
- Ronaldo showed off his new Ferrari
- Added supercar to his impressive collection
- Ronaldo will be in action for Portugal on Tuesday