Cristiano Ronaldo misses another Al-Nassr match as Saudi giants reach quarter-finals of AFC Champions League Two

Ronaldo protested against the Saudi Pro League and the PIF after the January transfer window, with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner taking issue with a perceived lack of support for him and Al-Nassr compared to the likes of Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli.

One particular gripe the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star had was that Al-Hilal, who are one of Al-Nassr's direct rivals for the Saudi Pro League title, were allowed to sign Karim Benzema from struggling defending champions Al-Ittihad.

Ronaldo missed three games during his protest, with the league publicly warning him about his conduct moving forward.

A statement read: “Clubs have their own boards, their own executives and their own football leadership. Decisions on recruitment, spending and strategy sit with those clubs, within a financial framework designed to ensure sustainability and competitive balance. That framework applies equally across the league.

“Cristiano has been fully engaged with Al Nassr since his arrival and has played an important role in the club's growth and ambition. Like any elite competitor, he wants to win. But no individual - however significant - determines decisions beyond their own club."