Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi ‘retirement match’: 2026 World Cup final claim as CR7 receives ‘perfect finish’ message

Ex-Portugal international Mendes - speaking to BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football betting - has said of that potentially happening: “It's always a big occasion. Every time there's a Ronaldo vs Messi match, it's always a big occasion. We were fortunate enough to see those amazing players, but I think they were unlucky to be in the same generation. If they played at different times, they would both be considered the best of all time in their respective generations without question. But again, there's always that debate, who was the best? Messi or Ronaldo?

“So every time there's a game between them, it's a big occasion. And it'll be great every time you see it. I hope Messi plays, because Messi on the pitch is always a joy to watch as a football fan, not just as a Portuguese fan, but as a football fan. I hope he goes. Portugal and Argentina in the final would be good. It could be the retirement match for one of them.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!