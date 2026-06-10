Cristiano Ronaldo's last Portugal game on home soil? Roberto Martinez explains meaning behind Nigeria friendly ahead of CR7's sixth World Cup

Portugal head coach Martinez has insisted that Ronaldo is not viewing Wednesday's warm-up match against Nigeria as a potential farewell to Portuguese fans. At 41 years old, the Al-Nassr superstar is on the verge of making history by appearing in his sixth World Cup, yet the former Real Madrid man remains as focused as ever on the immediate task at hand.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash in Leiria, Martinez was quick to highlight the professional standard set by his veteran striker. "Our captain sets an example in everything he does," Martinez said of Ronaldo on Tuesday. "He gives his all, 24 hours a day, to help the national team. Our captain and the rest of the players are not thinking about the future. We don't know what can happen in the future because they can get injured and there are decisions that are out of their hands."