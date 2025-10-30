Getty/GOAL
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr makes Portugal U16s debut as Al-Nassr star's mother shares encouraging message to grandson
Ronaldo Jr gets big call up to Portugal youth team
Ronaldo Jr, affectionately known as Cristianinho in Portugal, was called up to the U16s squad for the first time ahead of the Federations Cup, which started in Turkey on Thursday and runs until November 4. Ronaldo Jr, aiming to follow in his father’s footsteps having already been part of the youth setups at Juventus, Manchester United and Al-Nassr, came off the bench in the dying stages of the tournament opener as Portugal ran out 2-0 winners.
“He’s very competitive, like me when I was young, and he doesn’t like to lose,” Cristiano Ronaldo Sr said about his son.
However, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has also been careful not to place too much pressure on his eldest child, stressing the importance of letting him grow and learn on his own. “I don’t make big pressure; I make a little. He already has pressure being the son of Cristiano. Let him make his own mistakes, but I hope that in the future he can become a professional player.”
Good wishes from grandma
Ahead of the game, Aveiro posted a photo of her grandson Ronaldo Jr with the caption: “Go PORTUGAL under-16s”.
Junior looking to follow in iconic father's footsteps
Ronaldo made his debut for Portugal’s Under-15 team in 2001 at just 15 years old. After progressing through the youth ranks, his rapid rise at United in the Premier League earned him a senior call-up from then Portugal coach Luiz Felipe Scolari. Ronaldo impressed in the European Championship qualifiers and friendlies, eventually earning a place in Portugal’s Euro 2004 squad, where the team reached the final before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Greece.
Ronaldo has gone on to become Portugal’s all-time top scorer, netting 143 goals in 225 appearances. His crowning moment came in 2016 when he captained Portugal to their first major international trophy, winning Euro 2016 after defeating France 1-0 in the final. He later added another title in 2019, leading Portugal to victory in the inaugural UEFA Nations League, where he also finished as the tournament’s top scorer. Despite Portugal’s exit in Euro 2020, Ronaldo again demonstrated his consistency by winning the tournament’s Golden Boot.
What comes next?
Ronaldo Sr will hope that Ronaldo Jr can handle the pressure and expectations as he prepares to build on his debut for the national youth team. The match could mark an important step towards fulfilling both his and his father’s shared dream of seeing Ronaldo Jr become a professional footballer.
