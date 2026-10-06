Cristiano Ronaldo sets Jorge Jesus condition for Portugal return as national team row escalates

The internal conflict surrounding the Portuguese national team has reached a boiling point, with Ronaldo reportedly making his position clear regarding a potential return to the fold. Currently stationed in Riyadh with Al-Nassr, where he continues his pursuit of 1,000 career goals, the veteran striker has reportedly grown frustrated with the current management.

According to information provided by Rui Santos on CNN Portugal, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has established a non-negotiable condition for his return: the departure of current head coach Jesus.

"I can tell you that Cristiano has been very disappointed with these statements. He has allegedly made it clear that he will not return to the national team as long as Jesus remains in charge," the journalist explained, highlighting a total breakdown in the relationship between the nation's most iconic player and the man currently at the helm.