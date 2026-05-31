AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys sun-soaked break with Georgina Rodriguez before 2026 World Cup duty - as Portuguese GOAT still finds time for sit-ups!
Family time in the Saudi sun
The Al-Nassr superstar has swapped the intensity of the penalty box for the tranquility of the Saudi coastline. Accompanied by his long-term partner and their children, the 41-year-old icon has been sharing glimpses of a luxurious getaway. From crystal-clear turquoise waters to high-end poolside relaxation, the Ronaldo clan appears to be making the most of a rare window of downtime in the footballing calendar.
In a series of social media updates, Rodriguez documented the getaway, including heartwarming shots of the legendary striker walking hand-in-hand with his youngest daughter, Bella Esmeralda. The family has been staying at a secluded resort, providing the perfect backdrop for the Portuguese GOAT to recharge his batteries before flying out to join the national team setup for the upcoming tournament in North America.
- Getty Images and Instagram
'The best of my life'
Ronaldo's fiancee Rodriguez has been keeping fans updated on their idyllic retreat through her Instagram profile. One post, which featured the children playing in the pool and Cristiano Junior mastering an electric surfboard, was affectionately captioned "The best of my life." The glimpse into their private life shows a softer side to the man often defined by his obsessive competitive nature on the pitch.
The images also highlighted the everyday moments of the trip, from seaside meals to the children having fun in the water. One particular photo of young Esmeralda relaxing on a mermaid-themed float captured the mood of the holiday. Despite the looming pressure of a major tournament, the focus remains firmly on family unity as the veteran forward prepares for his historic sixth World Cup appearance.
No days off for the GOAT
Even in the middle of a family vacation, the legendary work ethic that has defined Ronaldo’s career remains fully on display. In another Instagram post shared from their getaway, Cristiano can be seen passing on his fitness habits to the next generation, carefully teaching his young son Mateo how to do sit-ups. It is this relentless dedication to his physical condition that allows him to continue competing at the highest level well into his fifth decade.Instagram/@georginagio
- Getty Images Sport
The final World Cup dream
The clock is ticking down to June 17, when Portugal will kick off their Group K campaign against Congo in Houston. This tournament represents the final frontier for Ronaldo, the one major trophy that has eluded him across two decades of dominance. With group stage matches scheduled in Texas and Florida, the forward is using this break to ensure he is mentally and physically fresh for the heat of the American summer.
After finishing the club season in late May, this short holiday serves as the bridge between domestic success and international duty. Soon, the relaxation will end, and the focus will shift entirely to the pitch. The world will be watching to see if the greatest goalscorer in international football history can provide one final series of iconic moments on the grandest stage of them all.