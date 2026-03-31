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Cristiano Ronaldo fitness concerns addressed by Roberto Martinez as Portugal boss demands 'highest standards for everyone' ahead of 2026 World Cup
Ronaldo laid low with muscle issue
Ronaldo was not called up for World Cup warm-up fixtures against Mexico and the United States due to injury. Ronaldo sustained a muscular problem while playing for Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Nassr on February 28, sparking concerns over his durability in the twilight of his career. Currently training separately from the main group in Riyadh, the 41-year-old’s absence from the international break was a precautionary measure. However, Martinez has clarified that the setback is minor, noting that the forward’s physical condition is still being monitored daily to meet the squad's rigorous expectations.
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'Hunger' remains at 41
Martinez said of Ronaldo's continued importance to the national team: "Cristiano is our captain, a role model and a player with a real hunger. He's not just a 41-year-old player; he's a player who's hungry to improve every day. He's proving to be an exemplary captain and an inspiration to the younger players, someone who shows the way and embodies our values. And on the pitch, he's scored 25 goals in the last 30 games. We assess the players on a day-to-day basis, session by session, and the standards in the national team are the highest for everyone."
Retirement questions
With 143 goals in 226 appearances since his 2003 Portugal debut, Ronaldo has reached a stage where every minor injury invites questions regarding his eventual retirement. Addressing the captain's longevity, Martinez added: "He has a minor injury and will probably be back playing and training next week. It's nothing serious. Cristiano is our captain; he's a very important player. He was our captain in the Nations League and plays a huge part in the team's final third, that movement in the box."
Martinez added on a potential date for Ronaldo to hang up his boots: "We don't know. It's hard to say. I've quickly learned not to try and predict the future with Cristiano. He focuses on being the best he can be right now. He doesn't make plans for the future."
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A crucial return to rhythm
Ronaldo is expected to return for Al-Nassr against Al-Najma this Friday, marking the start of a final domestic push to ensure he is in top shape for Portugal’s World Cup opener in Houston on June 17. He will be expected to lead his nation through a challenging group featuring Uzbekistan, Colombia, and either DR Congo or Jamaica.