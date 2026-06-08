Cristiano Ronaldo is not ‘extraterrestrial’! Former Real Madrid & Juventus team-mate explains why CR7 is a ‘normal guy’

Danilo, who played alongside Ronaldo at both Real Madrid and Juventus, has sought to dispel the notion that the legendary forward is anything other than human. Despite Ronaldo's incredible list of accolades and his relentless pursuit of excellence, the Brazilian defender maintains that the Al-Nassr star is remarkably relatable when the cameras are off.

Speaking about his former colleague to The Athletic, Danilo explained: "People think Cristiano is like an extraterrestrial, but he was a normal guy who would laugh and have a good time with his family. But of course, Cristiano lives for football, in almost everything that he does, to be better every day."