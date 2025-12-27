Cristiano Ronaldo at the double! Superstar fires Al-Nassr to record-breaking 10th successive win and Joao Felix scores as Portugal legend eyes first league title in Saudi Arabia

Al-Nassr were the more dominant side since the start of the game and were constantly putting pressure on the Al Akhdoud penalty box as they aimed to pick up an early goal. After a few wasted opportunities, the hosts finally broke the deadlock just past the half-hour mark with Ronaldo delivering a clinical finish. The move started with Joao Felix sending a corner towards the near post as Angelo Gomes met the ball and headed it towards Ronaldo, who eagerly waited in the second post. As the ball came his way, the veteran forward tapped it into the net.

At the stroke of half-time, Ronaldo completed his brace as he doubled his side's lead with yet another quality finish. Marcelo Brozovic received a pass at the edge of the box as the midfielder entered the penalty area and squared it towards his captain as the Portuguese icon flicked the ball into the net with the side of his ankle, totally deceiving his marker and the opposition goalkeeper.

Al-Nassr came close to adding a third to their tally at the start of the second half as Kingsley Coman attempted a shot on goal only to see his effort hit the crossbar and go out of play. In the 55th minute, the visitors appealed for a penalty after their forward Blaz Kramer went down on the ground following a challenge from Al-Nassr custodian Nawaf Alaqidi, who came out of his line to stop the striker. The referee called for a VAR check, where it was detected that Kramer was in an offside position when he received the through ball.

Ronaldo almost had his seventh hat-trick in the Saudi Pro League in the 66th minute when he pushed the ball into the net from Sultan Al-Ghannam's inch-perfect cross but after a VAR check, it was found that Al-Ghannam was offside when he received the pass from Joao Felix. After playing key roles in the team's first two goals, Felix finally got his name on the scoresheet as he added a third to the team's tally in the dying moments of the match with a picture-perfect finish from inside the box.

Al-Nassr maintained their 100 per cent record in the Saudi Pro League as they scripted by registering their 10th consecutive league victory on Saturday and extended their lead at the top to four points.