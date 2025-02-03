Kylian Mbappe Cristiano Ronaldo Real MadridGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

'Play like Cristiano Ronaldo' – CR7 offers advice to Kylian Mbappe as Portuguese tells Real Madrid their latest Galactico 'doesn’t know how to play as a forward'

K. MbappeC. RonaldoReal MadridAl Nassr FCLaLigaChampions League

Kylian Mbappe has been advised to 'play like Cristiano' by Ronaldo himself, with Real Madrid told their No.9 'doesn't know how to play as a forward'.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • World Cup winner moved to Spain in 2024
  • Learning to play as a central striker
  • Backed to thrive by Real's all-time leading scorer
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches