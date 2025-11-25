Getty Images Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo's suspended ban 'makes a mockery of the game' as FIFA slammed for 'bending the rules' for CR7
- Getty Images
Ronaldo set to play World Cup opener after suspended ban
Ronaldo’s sending off against the Republic of Ireland - the first red card of his international career - initially looked certain to trigger a multi-match ban that would impact Portugal’s opening fixtures at the 2026 World Cup. After VAR upgraded his yellow card to a straight red for elbowing Dara O’Shea off the ball, disciplinary precedents suggested a minimum two or three-match suspension for violent conduct. Instead, FIFA’s disciplinary committee downgraded the immediate consequences, ruling that Ronaldo’s offence would result in just a single-match ban, which he has already served, while placing a further two games on a suspended sanction valid for the next 365 days.
The unexpected leniency has caused significant backlash, not least because the incident involved no attempt to play the ball and came amid previous flashpoints between the same two players. Although Portugal cruised to a 9-1 win over Armenia without him, many observers believed Ronaldo would miss at least one match at the World Cup due to the severity of the elbow. Instead, he will be eligible for Portugal’s tournament opener, a decision some feel undermines the disciplinary standards applied to other players in similar situations.
The ruling has been attributed partly to Ronaldo’s previously clean international record and the fact that this was his first-ever red card at national team level. Nonetheless, the decision has ignited a widespread debate about consistency, transparency and whether the governing body has acted in the broader interests of fairness or commercial appeal.
Fans outraged by FIFA 'bending the rules'
Across X (formerly Twitter), supporters from around the world erupted in disbelief and anger at what many saw as preferential treatment for Ronaldo.
@Shaun_Hall23 wrote: "It’s an absolute disgrace, the amount of players that have missed huge games for suspensions over the years. Makes a mockery of the game."
@Kop_101x added: "Bending the rules just so he can play in the World Cup is shocking. He assaulted another player, and should be punished accordingly and with precedent."
@notassedLFC accused FIFA of financial motivation: "FIFA know Ronaldo generates money. Him not playing opening World Cup game loses them money. Typical. If this was a Scottish player for example from a small country he’d be banned for all 3."
@CarlSwietlik didn’t hold back either, saying: "May as well just have no rules or punishment for violent conduct then 🤦♂️ absolute fucking shambles. State of football man."
@HHHendricks1 even joked that the ruling harms Portugal: "As much as this is completely predictable it is absolutely insane that they have given him blatant preferential treatment! Funniest part is that this actually punishes Portugal 😂😂😂 They are much better side with him not in it!"
@Ratidoking added sarcastically: "As a Messi fan, I prayed for him not to be ban, now we can enjoy his comedy, he thinks world cup is friendly match."
The reactions closed with one final jab from @Dantes__Infern0: "This means Portugal will playing with 10 men in the world cup??"
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty Images Sport
Ronaldo's 'violent conduct' red card against Republic of Ireland
Ronaldo’s controversial red card came in a chaotic qualifier in Dublin, where Portugal had already fallen 2-0 behind, setting the stage for an evening of frustration that boiled over in the second half. After tussling with O’Shea, the Portugal captain swung an elbow into the defender's back off the ball - an action spotted by VAR and upgraded to violent conduct. Ronaldo responded to the dismissal by ironically applauding the home crowd, further inflaming what was already a hostile atmosphere inside the Aviva Stadium.
The severity of the contact and the lack of any attempt to play the ball fuelled immediate speculation that FIFA’s disciplinary committee would impose a minimum two-game ban, especially given historical rulings on similar incidents. However, Ronaldo’s spotless international disciplinary record appears to have played a decisive role, with the committee concluding that a harsher sentence was not necessary. The decision has therefore amplified concerns about consistency, particularly as similar or lesser acts by lower-profile players have routinely resulted in multi-match bans.
CR7 free to play Portugal's World Cup opener
Portugal will now move into tournament preparations knowing Ronaldo is fully available for their 2026 World Cup opener, barring any further disciplinary incidents before the tournament. Manager Roberto Martínez is expected to name him in the starting XI without hesitation, though he will need the veteran forward to avoid any repeat confrontations that could activate the suspended two-game ban.
Advertisement