Getty Images Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr handed Saudi Pro League title boost as rival striker suffers injury blow
Ronaldo leads Al-Nassr surge
While Al-Hilal falter, Al-Nassr are thriving, buoyed by the evergreen brilliance of their captain. Following a brief period of internal friction, the Portuguese icon has returned to the fold with a vengeance. Ronaldo scored in his third straight match since returning from a boycott of his team to lead Al-Nassr back into first place, underscoring his importance to the club's pursuit of silverware. His penalty against Al-Najma helped secure a dominant 5-0 victory, keeping them two points clear of Al-Ahli and extending their lead over the struggling Al-Hilal.
The leadership at Al-Nassr appears to have settled any previous grievances with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner regarding the club's investment strategy. Ronaldo had reportedly been frustrated by the lack of financial support during the transfer window compared to their rivals. However, the current momentum on the pitch suggests those issues are in the past. With Al-Nassr sitting on 58 points from 23 games and only one league defeat all season, the path to the championship looks increasingly clear for the yellow and blue side of Riyadh.
- Getty Images Sport
Inzaghi's Benzema Dilemma
While Ronaldo continues his remarkable brilliance and consistency in front of goal to keep Al-Nassr in the driving seat, Al-Hilal’s momentum has stalled at a critical juncture. Italian manager Simone Inzaghi now faces a major leadership test as his side slip to third place following a string of stalemates that cost them the top spot. This shift in power is punctuated by the confirmed absence of Benzema; Al-Hilal revealed in an official statement that medical examinations confirmed the French striker suffered an adductor muscle injury. The club indicated that Benzema requires a rehabilitation period ranging from 10 to 15 days before he can return to group training. For Inzaghi, this loss is particularly painful as he struggles to find the clinical edge needed to break his team's recent drawing streak.
Benzema’s Injury History
French striker Benzema has a history of adductor muscle injuries, a recurring issue that plagued him four times during his professional career with Real Madrid before his move to the Saudi League. His recovery periods for this specific injury have varied over the years. During his tenure in the Saudi Pro League, he has suffered from four different injury spells, one of which required a lengthy three-month absence. Overall, these muscular setbacks have caused the French star to miss 14 official matches across the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 seasons, constantly placing his physical fitness under scrutiny during the most critical junctures of the campaign.
- Getty Images Sport
What’s next for Cristiano Ronaldo?
Ronaldo is on the verge of a historic milestone in the Saudi Pro League, nearing the prestigious 100-goal club. By scoring his 21st goal of the season against Al-Najma, the Al-Nassr captain reached 95 league goals in the Saudi top-flight, leaving him just five strikes away from joining the elite group of only four players to achieve this feat. Currently sitting fifth in the all-time scorers' list, Ronaldo continues to close the gap on legends like Omar Al-Somah and Abderrazak Hamdallah.
Beyond the domestic league, the Portuguese icon is chasing the ultimate career landmark. With 965 total career goals to his name, Ronaldo now requires only 35 more finishes to reach the legendary 1,000-goal mark. As Al-Nassr pushes for silverware, all eyes remain on the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to see how quickly he can rewrite the history books once again.
Advertisement