Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr preparing shock £73m swoop for Arsenal star to replace departing Jhon Duran
Al-Nassr are reportedly shifting their focus to Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli as they continue their hunt for a marquee left winger. After failing to persuade Liverpool to sell Luis Diaz, the Saudi Pro League side have identified the Brazilian international as a prime alternative to bolster their squad this summer.
- Duran to join Fenerbahce on loan
- Al-Nassr view Martinelli as his replacement
- Ready to pay €85m (£73m) for the forward