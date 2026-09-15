'We’re not perfect' - Cristian Chivu embraces Inter’s chaotic brilliance after eight-goal thriller against Udinese

Inter’s latest Serie A outing was nothing short of a rollercoaster, as the Nerazzurri once again demonstrated their penchant for drama. For the second consecutive domestic fixture, the champions found themselves trailing 2-0 at home, mirroring their recent comeback against Napoli. Cristian Chivu, however, remained philosophical about the chaotic nature of the contest, suggesting that these high-scoring affairs are a byproduct of the modern game’s evolution.

"These are our qualities and what we know how to do. We can score a lot of goals and keep a high level, so apart from the first 25 minutes where we did try to do certain things without the right energy, and Udinese did well to make the most of our attitude, we did well to react. We stayed in the game, didn’t want to lose, and I am pleased with that," Chivu told Sky Sport Italia.

"There is no perfect team, never seen in my career. We will try to maintain our identity, for the human values ​​and the principles of this group, obviously in some matches you pay more or less and we are aware of the fact that we could run into difficulties in the future too."