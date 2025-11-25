Copa América 2024 final organizers reportedly agree to $14 million settlement with fans

A settlement has reportedly been reached in the class action lawsuit filed by fans following the 2024 Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium. The lawsuit cited access and safety issues that left some ticket holders unable to enter the venue and prompted others to leave early. ESPN reported that affected fans are expected to make up the majority of claimants.

CONMEBOL, CONCACAF, Best Security, and South Florida Stadium LLC - the owner and operator of Hard Rock Stadium - were named as defendants. Under the terms of the agreement, the defendants will collectively contribute more than $14 million to a compensation fund for eligible fans, with the final payout dependent on the number of claims submitted.