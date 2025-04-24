Sport-Club Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Convinced within 10 minutes! Carney Chukwuemeka's incredible cameo that led to THREE Dortmund goals triggers imminent talks with Chelsea over extending midfielder's stay

Carney Chukwuemeka inspired a stunning turnaround against Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend, convincing Dortmund to open talks with Chelsea.

  • Chukwuemeka currently on loan at BVB
  • Englishman put on a brilliant performance off the bench at the weekend
  • Dortmund ready to open talks with Chelsea over permanent move
