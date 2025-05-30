'There will be greater consequences' - Antonio Rudiger given severe warning by Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann following Real Madrid star's outburst at referee in Copa del Rey final
Julian Nagelsmann has warned Antonio Rudiger he must not repeat the behaviour that saw him sent off for Real Madrid during the Copa del Rey final.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Rudiger sent off in Copa del Rey final
- Defender threw object at referee
- Madrid star recovering from knee surgery