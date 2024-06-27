lamine yamal-spain-20240326(C)Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Congratulations, Lamine Yamal! Spain's 16-year-old sensation finds out he passed his exams while starring at Euro 2024

Lamine YamalSpainTransfersBarcelonaLaLigaEuropean Championship

Spain's 16-year-old starlet Lamine Yamal has successfully passed his school exams while starring at Euro 2024.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Yamal had been studying during Euro 2024
  • Took his exam in the middle of tournament
  • Has come out with flying colours
Article continues below