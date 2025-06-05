All completed Manchester City transfers so far in 2025-26 - listed

GOAL rounds up all the completed Manchester City transfers for the 2025-26 season so far.

Manchester City is heading into the summer transfer window with a clear goal: to strengthen the squad after a disappointing season by their high standards.

Despite finishing third in the Premier League, there were concerns about potentially missing out on a Champions League spot, and even speculation surrounding Pep Guardiola's future.

While the team finished the season strongly, the club is expected to be quite active in the transfer market to ensure they can compete for top honours in the upcoming term.

With the summer transfer window now open, GOAL brings you all the completed Manchester City transfers for the 2025-26 season, below.