'Comparisons are fair' – How Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal convinced fellow La Masia academy graduate that he is cut from the same cloth as Blaugrana legend Lionel Messi

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal is being billed as another Lionel Messi, and fellow academy graduate Isaac Cuenca says those “comparisons are fair”.