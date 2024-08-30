‘Comparisons are fair’ – How Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal convinced fellow La Masia academy graduate that he is cut from the same cloth as Blaugrana legend Lionel Messi
Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal is being billed as another Lionel Messi, and fellow academy graduate Isaac Cuenca says those “comparisons are fair”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Senior breakthrough at the age of 15
- Has rewritten the history books
- Treading similar path to all-time great