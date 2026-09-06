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Como pull off 90-day 'construction miracle' as Sinigaglia receives UEFA approval for Champions League debut
Historic venue gets greenlight
Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia has been granted UEFA Category 4 approval following a rapid redevelopment completed in under 90 days, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The certification spares Como from relocating to Reggio Emilia's Mapei Stadium, which had been designated as a contingency venue. Fabregas' side will now host Leipzig on home soil in Thursday night's Champions League league-phase opener.
Ambitious overhaul transforms ground
Funded by the club's Indonesian ownership, Como worked alongside the local municipality to dismantle the outdated tubular Curva Ovest and construct a permanent reinforced concrete stand meeting UEFA criteria. The pitch was widened by two metres and relaid with next-generation hybrid turf to accommodate Fabregas' possession-heavy philosophy. The extensive overhaul also included upgraded floodlights, reconfigured media areas, overhauled toilet facilities, and modernised internal security systems.
Lakeside cauldron awaits debut
Although temporary tubular structures in the distinti section restrict cup capacity to roughly 11,000 seats, tickets for the fixture sold out within minutes. Fabregas aims to transform the picturesque lakeside ground into an intimidating cauldron reminiscent of a miniature La Bombonera. Having made 104 Champions League appearances during his playing career, the manager will lean heavily on his pedigree to guide Como through their European debut.
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High-flying hosts test Germans
The hosts enter the contest full of confidence after claiming seven points from three Serie A games, capped by Friday's emphatic 4-1 win at Genoa. In contrast, Leipzig arrive carrying a dismal record of 18 European matches without a clean sheet and just one win in their last ten Champions League proper fixtures. Como's resolute backline, which conceded only 29 league goals last term and three so far this season, will provide a stern test for the Bundesliga outfit.
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