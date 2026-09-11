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Yosua Arya

‘Nights like this are why I stayed!’ - Nico Paz reacts to Como’s historic 4-1 Champions League thrashing of RB Leipzig

N. Paz
Como
Champions League
Como vs RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig

Nico Paz has revealed he "made the right choice" staying at Como after they crushed RB Leipzig 4-1 in their first-ever Champions League match. The Argentine playmaker celebrated a historic night at the Stadio Sinigaglia as the Lariani marked their top-tier European debut in emphatic fashion.

  • Como make Champions League history

    Como marked their first-ever Champions League match with a stunning 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig on home soil. The historic fixture took place at the newly renovated Stadio Sinigaglia, which was upgraded over the summer to meet strict UEFA standards.

    Remarkably, all four goals for the Lariani were scored by players who helped the club secure their top-tier European status last season. Martin Baturina, Tasos Douvikas, Assane Diao, and substitute Maxi Perrone all found the net to cap off a dream continental debut.

    Andrija Maksimovic scored a spectacular consolation goal for Leipzig, but it did little to dampen the jubilant celebrations. The Italian side thoroughly dominated proceedings in front of their passionate supporters.

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    Paz happy with transfer decision

    Former Real Madrid prospect Paz was central to Como's success and expressed his immense delight after the final whistle. The Argentina international turned down the chance to move elsewhere in the summer, insisting that nights like this vindicate his choice.

    "It was an historic night, we had an incredible game, we were so excited to play this game and we’re really happy," Paz told Sky Sport Italia. "It was for nights like this that I wanted to stay, I knew this is where I would grow the most, and I am really pleased with my decision. I made the right choice."

  • Baturina shines on European stage

    The occasion was even more remarkable considering many of the Como players were making their very first appearances in European competition. Despite their lack of top-level experience, the hosts refused to be over-awed by the magnitude of the tournament. Baturina was singled out for praise after opening the scoring and providing a crucial assist.

    "Baturina is an incredible player, he saw how space he had to hurt Leipzig and did a remarkable job," Paz noted.

    He added: "We had to defend more in the second half, as we were 3-1 up. I don’t know where I got the energy from in the final minutes for that assist, but I dug deep!"

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  • Como 1907 v RB Leipzig - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport

    Flying the flag for Italy

    Como's emphatic triumph stands out even further given the European struggles of their domestic rivals. They emerged as the only Italian team to register a victory on Matchday 1 of the Champions League.

    While heavyweights Inter and Napoli both suffered disappointing defeats, Roma were restricted to a 1-1 draw against Fenerbahce. This makes Como's statement victory against seasoned European campaigners like Leipzig all the more impressive.

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