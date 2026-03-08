Colombia squad World Cup 2026: Which players will make it to the showpiece in USA, Mexico and Canada?

Colombia arrive at the 2026 World Cup as one of the dark horses, having excelled under head coach Nestor Lorenzo in the last two years. The South American powerhouses matched Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay in the CONMEBOL qualifying group, finishing third behind Ecuador and Argentina - and grabbing one of the six guaranteed spots.

Up until the 2024 Copa America final, Los Cafeteros were unbeaten in 28 games under Lorenzo and have enjoyed a serious revival since the 2022 tournament in Qatar. Colombia failed to qualify four years ago, so an inquest was launched and branded 'Fútbol con futuro' ('Football with a Future'). The focus was on pouring resources into the national team setup to restore quality on the pitch and make them a competitive force once again.

It has been 16 years since James Rodriguez's breakout year in South Africa, but the 34-year-old is still alive and kicking with one thing on his mind, winning the World Cup. With some of the talent now surrounding him, there is certainly a keen intrigue over what this squad can achieve. Forming part of Group K in the USA, Canada and Mexico, Colombia will face the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, alongside Uzbekistan and a play-off opponent.

Teams have until May 11 to submit their official list to FIFA, giving every national team head coach a bit more time to assess their available players and decide who to take Stateside. But who will be key to helping Colombia compete for the biggest trophy on the planet? GOAL takes a look at the pool of talent they have ahead of the World Cup.