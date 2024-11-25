Coleen Rooney receives shock praise from Wagatha Christie rival Rebekah Vardy after completing first 'I'm A Celebrity' Bushtucker Trial surrounded by rats, cockroaches & worms W. Rooney J. Vardy Showbiz Plymouth Leicester Championship Premier League

Coleen Rooney has surprisingly come in for praise from rival Rebekah Vardy after completing her first Bucktucker Trial on 'I'm A Celebrity'.