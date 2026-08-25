'I'm ready' - Cole Palmer issues warning to Premier League after inspiring Chelsea to thrilling win at Fulham

Chelsea kicked off a new chapter in spectacular fashion as Alonso secured a 3-2 victory over Fulham in his first Premier League game in charge. The Blues' attack looked revitalised from the first whistle, with Palmer acting as the primary architect in a performance that suggested he has fully moved past the injury frustrations of the 2025-26 campaign. Palmer provided the assist for Joao Pedro's opener after just 32 seconds and later found the net himself, ensuring Chelsea started their season with a win.

The forward, who missed out on a place in England’s World Cup squad due to his lack of playing time last term, was asked how ready he felt for the challenges ahead. He responded with a smile, saying: "Did you not watch the game? I'm only joking, I'm ready you know," Palmer told Sky Sport. "It was a difficult season with injuries and whatnot, but through the summer and since I've been back I've worked extra hard. Obviously with the injuries I've had to try and prevent them and work extra hard day in, day out. I know the talent I've got so I can put in performances like that."